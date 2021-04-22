Man facing murder charges for Wild Horse Pass Casino shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting last weekend at Wild Horse Pass Casino in Chandler.

The Gila River Police Department says at about 1:00 a.m., April 15, officers were at the parking garage near the casino on an unrelated call when they heard gunshots.

The officers made their way up to the third level where they spotted a man, identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Lorenz, firing shots at a woman, according to court documents.

The report states the officers began firing their weapons at Lorenz and he started shooting back at them.

At that point the officers said Lorenz tried to run away but he was stopped when they used a Taser on him. He was then taken into custody.

Court documents reveal after Lorenz was taken into custody officers spotted a body on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gila River Emergency Medical Service.

While reviewing footage from a security camera of the parking structure, investigators were able to place Lorenz in the parking garage just after 1:00 a.m.

Lorenz was spotted walking toward valet, then using his cellphone and then walking back to the parking garage, according to court documents. He was seen getting into the bed of a truck and lying down in an effort to hide himself.

Security footage then showed a man and woman walk up to the truck, with the woman on the driver's side and the man on the passenger's side. Court documents allege that's when Lorenz jumped up from the back of the truck and started shooting at the male victim.

At that point the woman started running toward the elevator and Lorenz followed her while firing his weapon. During this time Lorenz's weapon appeared to have jammed.

A short moment later Gila River Police Department officers arrived at the scene and was able to subdue Lorenz.

It's unclear if the woman suffered any injuries.

It was later discovered Lorenz and the woman victim had been in an intimate relationship over the past year but were recently separated.

The woman told investigators Lorenz recently damaged her vehicle which is why she was using his truck.

She said Lorenz had a mobile app on his phone which allowed him to track the location of his truck and she believes that's how he knew her location.

Lorenz was taking to a hospital for treatment and later released into police custody.

He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges, including first degree murder.