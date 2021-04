CHANDLER, AZ — The Gila River Police Department is investigating a homicide at Wild Horse Pass Casino in Chandler.

Police officials said a shooting happened around 2:15 Thursday morning at a parking structure adjacent to the casino.

A man was shot and killed, said police. His name hasn't been released.

One man is custody for the shooting and a woman victim is being questioned. Authorities said the shooting appears to be related to a domestic violence situation.