Live performances returning to Chandler Center for the Arts

CHANDLER, AZ — Live performances are returning to the Chandler Center for the Arts. Tickets went on sale Monday for shows set for spring of 2022.

The lineup includes shows from 2020 that were rescheduled due to the pandemic, like Boz Scaggs, Amy Grant and Buddy Guy.

General Manager for Chandler Center for the Arts Michelle Mac Lennan says they will start off with limited capacity and then increase capacity as the months go on.

"What we're going to do is always follow the CDC guidelines and work on very strong communication with our patrons, so they know what to expect," Lennan said. "But we'll start with smaller audience size and build our muscle with audiences as they get large through the summer and then a goal will be to be at full capacity near the end of September."

Additional shows will go on sale on May 10.

For more information, click here.