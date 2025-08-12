Wanted man killed during shooting with U.S. Marshals Service in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A person is dead after a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service in Chandler.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chandler police officers were in the area assisting other agencies with a deadly shooting near Price and Germann roads.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of its WANTED Task Force were trying to apprehend an individual, resulting in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The individual was wanted for a federal probation violation warrant with original charges of "alien smuggling," officials say.

The wanted individual was located at a residence and officers followed him as he drove away from the area.

Officials say task force members attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the individual tried to flee. Task force members reportedly deployed various less-lethal tools to try to get him to comply.

During the encounter, officials say the individual produced a gun and was then struck by police gunfire and died.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is the lead investigating agency.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.