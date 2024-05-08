Investigation underway after shooting involving police near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating after a shooting involving officers near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that no officers were injured during the shooting and there is no danger to the community.

Officials say Los Feliz Drive will be shut down from Tyson Street to Carla Vista Drive for "an extended amount of time."

No further information is available at this time.

This is the second shooting involving police officers in the Valley this week and the 24th overall this year. An armed shoplifting suspect was shot and killed by police near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street late Tuesday night.

