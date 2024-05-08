Shoplifting suspect shot, killed by Phoenix police officer near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person was killed in a shooting involving an officer near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street overnight.

The incident started around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when patrol officers were flagged down by a convenience store employee who said multiple people outside the store had shoplifted.

When the officer tried to make contact with the suspected shoplifters, they split up and ran in separate directions.

Police say the officer followed one of the suspects, only identified as a man, who then produced a handgun and started firing at the officer.

The officer fired back at the suspect, hitting the man at least one time. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The officer's patrol car was reportedly struck multiple times by the gunfire, but no officers were hit or injured.

Video from the scene Wednesday morning showed a large number of evidence markers surrounding a patrol vehicle.

Roadway shut down after deadly shooting involving Phoenix officer

The other suspect who ran from the original scene has not been located, officials say.

This incident is the 23rd media-reported shooting involving officers in the Valley in 2024. Phoenix police have been involved in seven shootings this year.

Phoenix police say the area is expected to be shut down for several hours Wednesday morning as investigators work at the scene.

Police say 35th Avenue will also be shut down during the investigation, so drivers in the area should plan to take another route.

Nearby Carl Hayden High School was expected to be open as normal on Wednesday, school officials told police, but administrators have since chosen to delay the start of classes until 11 a.m.

ABC15 received the following statement about the school schedule:"We are initiating a late start schedule for Carl Hayden. Classes will begin at 11 am and all staff and students are asked to enter the campus from the south.''