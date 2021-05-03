How to help the family of fallen Officer Farrar: Car washes, donations and phone bank

CHANDLER, AZ — People around the community are stepping up to remember the officer killed at the end of a pursuit in Gilbert last week and help the family he left behind.

On Monday, May 3, Cobblestone Auto Spa near Alma School and Germann roads is hosting a fundraiser car wash. All donations will go toward Officer Farrar's memorial fund.

On Thursday, May 6, Zzeeks Pizza in Chandler will be donating 20% of the proceeds to support his family. If ordering online, you can use code ZZEEKS20 to help.

ABC15 is joining the 100 Club of Arizona for a phone bank raising money for Officer Farrar's family through its Survivors Fund. If you'd like to donate to help Officer Farrar's family, call 602-485-0100 from 4 to 7 p.m. TODAY, or you can donate anytime at their website here: 100club.org/fallen.

The 100 Club and its Survivor Fund provide immediate support to families of fallen or injured sworn or certified public safety members in Arizona. The group also provides resources to enhance their safety and welfare.

Gilbert police say the man arrested in connection with Officer Farrar's death will face charges of murder and other crimes.

Police said 25-year-old Jonathan Altland was transported to a hospital for unspecified injuries after being taken into custody Thursday night at a Gilbert auto dealership. That's where Officer Farrar was fatally injured and Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda suffered a head injury.

A memorial vigil was held for Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar at his church over the weekend. A memorial service for Officer Farrar is also planned for Saturday, May 8, at Compass Christian Church at 9 a.m.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to support Officer Aranda's recovery.