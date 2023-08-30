Holocaust survivor to speak at Chandler Center for the Arts

CHANDLER, AZ — She survived the horrors of the Holocaust and now, an Arizona woman is using that experience to teach all of us about the healing power of forgiveness.

Esther Basch is now 94 years old and lives in Prescott, but on her 16th birthday, she was forced into a cattle car and taken to a concentration camp. She survived and was known as "The Honey Girl of Auschwitz" and has been able to tell her story to audiences all over the world.

Basch will be speaking at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

ABC15 spoke with Rabbi Mendy Deitsch from Chabad of the East Valley about how important it is for everyone to hear her message of survival.

"Here, we have the added benefit of hearing from someone who went through the worst of the worst - the most horrific atrocities that human beings can't even imagine," explains Rabbi Deitsch. "We see it on film, but even that doesn't do it any justice, so hearing from someone who was at a concentration camp, who was at Auschwitz - the worst place on Earth - and hear her positive message, I think it's incredibly powerful."

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and Basch will take the stage at 7 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.