HAZMAT situation at Chandler battery storage facility causes quarter-mile area evacuation

CHANDLER — Chandler Fire Department has been investigating a hazardous situation at a lithium battery storage facility near 54th Street and Pecos Road since Monday, officially calling for evacuations Thursday evening.

The facility is located within a Salt River Project substation.

Businesses within about a quarter-mile area have been notified to evacuate the area by 6 p.m. Thursday night as a precaution, according to officials.

Interstate 10 ramps eastbound Loop 202 will be closed and 56th Street will be closed between Frye and Allison roads after the evacuations have been completed. Authorities say residents are advised to avoid the area.

On Monday, officials said there was no active fire at the facility, though there was light smoke coming from the building.

Fire officials said they were working with SRP and the storage company to allow the battery to burn out before trying to make entry inside the building, saying it is the safest way to deal with the situation.

