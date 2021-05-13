Four arrests made after stabbing at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — Four arrests have been made after an altercation and stabbing at a Chandler mall in March.

Officers say on March 12, two groups of men began fighting inside the mall on the lower northwest level and during the fight, one of the men began stabbing the other group of men with a knife. Police say the man was with two other men who were also involved in the fight.

After the fight, three men fled through the mall on foot, eventually taking off in a gray four-door sedan.

Police have since identified the men as 19-year-old Tarik Deeb, a Queen Creek resident, 18-year old Isaias Reece, a Phoenix resident, and 18-year old Nicholas Aguilar, a Mesa resident. They were booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapons.

Chandler Police

A man from the other group, 23-year-old Andrew Courtney of Sierra Vista, was also identified and arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Chandler Police

According to police documents, Courtney was "clearly on the offensive" during the attack and witnesses heard him saying "he had a knife and would cut the others."