Seen them? Police ask for help identifying stabbing suspects at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are asking for the public's help identifying three men involved in a stabbing at Chandler Fashion Center last week.

Officers say two groups of men began fighting inside the mall on the lower northwest level and during the fight, one of the men began stabbing the other group of men with a knife. Police say the man was with two other men who were also involved in the fight.

After the fight, three men fled through the mall on foot, eventually taking off in a gray four-door sedan.

Police are asking for help in identifying the three men involved. The subject with the knife is a white male, 18-21 years of age, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, white face mask, gray sweat pants, and sandals.

The second subject is a white male, 18-21 years of age, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, white face mask, red shorts, and black sandals.

The third subject is a white male wearing a white and dark blue striped shirt, dark face mask, and red beanie type hat.

Police say all three stabbing victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on these three subjects, please contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.