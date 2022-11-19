Family holds memorial for victims in Chandler double shooting

Dozens of family members gathered Friday to remember a couple killed last week while visiting friends. The shooting happened in Chandler near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

Family and friends formed a memorial with candles and flowers to honor 17-year-old Briza Reyes and 19-year-old Jesus Adolfo. The young couple were expecting a child together.

"They were just that couple you wanted to be," says Fatima Reyes, Briza's older sister.

The couple now gone, shot and killed at a Chandler apartment.

"Wrong place, wrong time situation. Maybe if it had been a couple of minutes, they would be here," says Fatima.

Fatima says she had introduced her younger sister to Adolfo. The couple lived together, across the street from the apartment where they were attacked. Fatima tells us they were visiting someone who lived there when shots were fired.

"She was just willing to make anyone happy, which is just the most amazing thing she ever done for people. She was just full of light," says Fatima.

A next-door neighbor tells us she is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet from the shooting went through her connecting wall and into her kitchen.

Police collected it for evidence, leaving Juanita Huerta shaken up.

"That's spooky. If the cancer didn't kill me, it would have been a bullet," says Huerta.

Police were able to track down the accused shooter after officers say he also broke into a home a few blocks away and assaulted the homeowners. The Chandler Police Department has identified him as Kory Sandusky, Jr., saying they will soon be submitting homicide charges.

A motive for the shooting is still a mystery. The family of the victims are just trying to make sense of their sudden loss.

"I think their honor, we should remind one another that staying close and being with family is what matters most," says Fatima.

The family will be holding a breakfast plate fundraiser Saturday morning to help with the funeral costs. It will start at 7 a.m. at 652 North Sunland Drive in Chandler.

