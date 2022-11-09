Two people taken to a hospital after shooting near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say two people were taken to a hospital near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

Police are asking residents in the area to remain inside as they investigate.

Officials say a large police presence is in the area, but they believe there is no danger or ongoing threat to the community.

According to police, suspects have been arrested.

The scene is still an active investigation. Suspects have been arrested. There is no longer any threat to the community. Any information to share with the police, please contact CPD at 480-782-4130. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) November 9, 2022

Details of the incident haven't been released.

