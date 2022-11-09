Watch Now
Two people taken to a hospital after shooting near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road

Police say suspects are in custody
Posted at 2:57 PM, Nov 09, 2022
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say two people were taken to a hospital near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

Police are asking residents in the area to remain inside as they investigate.

Officials say a large police presence is in the area, but they believe there is no danger or ongoing threat to the community.

According to police, suspects have been arrested.

Details of the incident haven't been released.

