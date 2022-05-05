Erratic driver leads Chandler police on high-speed chase, injuring multiple people

CHANDLER — A man was arrested after leading Chandler police through a multi-city pursuit that involved multiple crashes and injuries to other drivers.

After a late-night workout on Tuesday, Devin Marshall was heading home when he saw Chandler police zip by him. In front of those officers, a man in a gray truck leading cops on a chase.

"He's probably hauling a little bit more, probably over 100," said Marshall.

It started when police were called to a parking lot near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road for a man passed out in the driver's seat.

Court documents say it appeared the man had been doing drugs. The reporting officer said he noticed foil with burn residue on it and a torch lighter in his lap.

Officers tapped on the window and the man stepped on the gas, reportedly hitting multiple patrol cars with his truck.

One officer drew his firearm, another officer ran out of the way and a third jumped over a wall to avoid getting hit.

"If I had made a right... I would have looked and said, he's in the middle lane, I'll be in the right lane. And I could have gotten hit," said Marshall about seeing the grey truck zip past him.

Court records say the driver was swerving in and out of lanes hitting upwards of 80 miles an hour, running red lights, even getting off and on the freeway at one point, going in the wrong direction on the ramp.

A police chopper also helped track the driver.

Marshall captured the moments after the crash.

The driver allegedly ran another red light at Price and Warner roads, hitting two cars. Two people were hospitalized with injuries, one fracturing their pelvis.

The driver was then arrested.

"They're lucky, very lucky it wasn't worse," said Marshall.

Marshall works at a Chevrolet car dealership in Scottsdale. As a car enthusiast, he noticed the grey truck was a GMC Sierra which he estimates to be over 6,000 pounds, driving over 80 miles per hour.

Chandler police's policy on vehicle pursuits states it is "justified only when the necessity of immediate apprehension outweighs the level of danger created by the pursuit" and a pursuit should be stopped, in part, when "air support becomes available."

Last July, another Chandler police chase ended in a crash. The suspect, Arnold Serrano was just sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the chaos that injured 10 people.

Andy Ramirez and his wife, Norma, were the most severely hurt in the crash.

Andy is an employee of ABC15.

His family has since filed a 19-million-dollar legal claim against the city of Chandler over how its officers handled that high-speed pursuit.

We reached out to Chandler Police for their reaction to Tuesday night's chase and whether their officers followed protocol. ABC15 was told they were not available for an on-camera interview late Tuesday.

