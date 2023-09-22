Watch Now
DPS investigating shooting along Loop 202 near Kyrene Road Friday morning

One person is hospitalized but is expected to survive
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting along Loop 202 Santan near Kyrene Road in Chandler Friday morning.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 22, 2023
CHANDLER, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting along Loop 202 Santan near Kyrene Road in Chandler Friday morning.

According to DPS, one person was injured in the incident, which took place around 6:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

What led up to the shooting incident is unknown at this time.

DPS has not said whether or not they are looking for any suspects in this incident.

ABC15 has asked DPS if this was a possible road rage incident and has yet to hear back.

