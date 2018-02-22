DPS: Impaired wrong-way drivers arrested, identified

CHANDLER, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified two suspects arrested in separate wrong-way driving incidents in the Valley in recent days.

Sunday

According to DPS, just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Chandler on Loop 202 San Tan near Dobson Road.

The following morning, 25-year-old John Trenton was released from the Chandler Regional Hospital and was arrested for aggravated assault, endangerment, and driving under the influence.

No other people were injured.

Monday

According to DPS, around 3 a.m. on Monday, troopers received a report of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on Loop 202 near Gilbert Road. Chandler police stopped the vehicle, being driven by 29-year-old Hurtado Guadarrama, on Loop 101 near Ray Road.

Guadarrama was booked into jail on endangerment, DUI-impaired, DUI-BAC over 0.08, and extreme DUI.