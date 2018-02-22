DPS: Impaired wrong-way drivers arrested, identified

Seth Pines
8:19 PM, Feb 21, 2018
2 hours ago
chandler | southeast valley

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash in Chandler on Loop 202 early Sunday morning.

The driver was stopped by Chandler police around 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHANDLER, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified two suspects arrested in separate wrong-way driving incidents in the Valley in recent days. 

Sunday

According to DPS, just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Chandler on Loop 202 San Tan near Dobson Road

The following morning, 25-year-old John Trenton was released from the Chandler Regional Hospital and was arrested for aggravated assault, endangerment, and driving under the influence. 

No other people were injured.

Monday

According to DPS, around 3 a.m. on Monday, troopers received a report of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on Loop 202 near Gilbert Road. Chandler police stopped the vehicle, being driven by 29-year-old Hurtado Guadarrama, on Loop 101 near Ray Road. 

Guadarrama was booked into jail on endangerment, DUI-impaired, DUI-BAC over 0.08, and extreme DUI. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ