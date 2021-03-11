Chandler teen makes it his mission to outfit an entire school with new shoes

CHANDLER, AZ — ABC15 first introduced you to Sam Bregman in October 2020. Back then, he was fundraising and trying to raise enough money for each child at Galveston Elementary to get a new pair of shoes.

“Sam had approached me about this back in June 2020,” says Galveston Elementary Principal Annette Addair.

Teen hopes to provide shoes for entire elementary school

On Wednesday morning, the nearly year-long effort by 16-year-old Bregman had become a reality. Stacks upon stacks of shoeboxes sat in the playground of the school as kids were gearing up to receive their new shoes.

“I like them because my favorite color is blue and green and gray,” says second-grader Matthew Bruce.

It goes without saying that getting a new pair of shoes can certainly make anyone feel good.

“It may seem like something minor but when you think about it, it impacts how you might perform that day…each child was measured, so, these are truly shoes that fit,” says Addair.

Back in October, Bregman had about $752 and when the fundraising was over, he had about $15,000, making 458 pairs of shoes and over 2,000 pairs of socks possible to be given away.

"This is gonna be an event that I never forget,” says Bregman, filled with excitement as he watched the kids at Galveston receive their new shoes.

Sam also put a personal note in each box, wishing the child happiness and telling them to "enjoy the socks."

Wednesday’s event, says Bregman's parents Elisha and Steve, is a testament that we all have the power to do something good for others.

"I just want to say thank you to Sam because he is is kind for doing this, I feel that way, I think we all do,” says Gracie Orozco.

Sam says this event is just the beginning, he hopes to raise another $15,000 for another Chandler school. If you’d like to help Sam’s efforts, you can donate here.