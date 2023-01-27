Chandler teacher mixes the currents with the classics

CHANDLER, AZ — A Valley teacher is helping kids fall in love with music and she's found a creative way to do it: mixing the classical world and the current world!

You may have already seen Chandler Unified music teacher Shauna Hormiere because some of her videos have racked up many views on social media.

In many of the videos, Mrs. Hormiere is leading a lunchtime symphony for students, like one we saw in the Rice Elementary School cafeteria.

From the Avengers to Camila Cabello, and even The Weeknd, Mrs. Hormiere mixes modern beats with all the classics.

"I hadn't really done pop until I got into the real world and performing," explained Mrs. Hormiere. "So I perform a lot outside the classroom. These are what I'm playing for weddings and events and so, hey I play this at a wedding, I'll play it for the kids because they know it and it's fun."

And for her students, Mrs. Hormiere's lessons are really hitting a high note.

"When I hear Mrs. H play pop songs, it always brings me joy because I know I'll be able to play those songs when I'm older," explained Tanner Hutchins.

"I love the connections I can make with people and I love the relationships we build together," said Mrs. Hormiere. "A lot of times after I play, kids come up to me and say, 'I really want to play the violin now. That was so cool!' I try to inspire first, teach second. It doesn't matter what I teach if they're not inspired or they don't care."

And Mrs. Hormiere is busy!

Within the Chandler Unified School District, she visits four different schools.

