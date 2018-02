CHANDLER, AZ - A Valley realtor has been charged with multiple burglaries in Chandler after police were able to piece together that all the burglarized homes were shown by the same realtor.

Police arrested 35-year-old Paul John Stolarik in Queen Creek on February 22nd and charged him with five counts of 2nd Degree Burglary, a class 3 felony.

Chandler police say in December of 2017, detectives investigated a burglary where jewelry was stolen from a home listed for sale.

During the investigation, investigators were able to connect dots between that theft and four other similar burglaries of homes listed for sale with jewelry stolen, all managed by Stolarik.