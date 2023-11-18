Chandler police involved in shooting near I-10 and Ray Road

CHANDLER — Chandler police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Interstate 10 and Ray Road Friday night.

Officers were called to the area around 6 p.m. for a welfare check on a woman in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, police say the woman had a gun and did not respond to commands regarding the gun.

That is when the shooting occured.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police say she is expected to be released soon.

It is unknown if the woman had pointed the gun or fired at officers.

There is no further information available at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation.