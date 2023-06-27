Chandler police carry elderly woman to safety after apartment fire

CHANDLER, AZ — A frantic 911 call about an apartment fire in Chandler was met with a quick response on June 18.

"I can't get her out," said a 911 caller.

In a newly released body camera video, Chandler police officers are seen running to the scene of the fire and helping carry an elderly woman down the stairs. Officers get the woman to safety and alerted neighbors of the unfolding situation.

"Chandler police, get out now," yelled one officer on body camera video.

#ChandlerPD Officers responded to an apartment fire on 6-18-23. Their prompt response & actions protected the lives of several families. Every day, our first responders are willing & ready to risk their lives to protect & serve the people of #Chandler.#ChanderAZ #Community pic.twitter.com/OLgwBbn487 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) June 26, 2023

Mike Bauersachs says he woke up to that, sleeping in the front room while his wife and son, Eli, were sleeping in the back of their apartment.

"I just got them up and ran," said Mike, who was evacuated during the fire.

Mike's wife recorded a video on her cell phone while being evacuated across the street with other neighbors. At least two people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

"All the agencies that came out worked really well together and I appreciate their hard work," said Mike.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the building. Although, some of the surrounding units were impacted by smoke which forced multiple people to find another place to stay.

"The smoke smell was so bad. I talked to the assistant regional manager... was here from the leasing property and I said, 'I can't stay here; it smells way too bad," added Mike.

He says his family had to stay at a hotel for three days but are now back home.

"Was it there?" asked 6-year-old Eli.

"Yea, it was right there," responded his father Mike.

They say they are thankful the damage wasn't as bad as it looked.

"I had saw the fire and it grew and grew," said Eli.

6-year-old Eli was unsure what was going on at the time, other than knowing first responders came to the rescue.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the fire.