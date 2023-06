CHANDLER, AZ — Two people are reportedly hurt after an apartment building caught fire in Chandler Sunday morning.

Chandler fire officials say it happened near Alma School and Warner roads.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story apartment building on fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the apartment where it started.

There's no word on what sparked the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.