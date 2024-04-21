Watch Now
Chandler PD seeking public's help in finding 13-year-old girl

Olivia Gerits is believed to be with 21-year-old Shawn Paul Riherd
Posted at 7:53 PM, Apr 20, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl.

Officials say Olivia Gerits left her home near Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway on April 12 around 6 p.m. to stay the night at a friend's house. She was wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, white shoes and a Hello Kitty bag with extra clothes inside.

Gerits was supposed to be back home the next morning. On April 13, it was learned that Gerits never arrived at her friend's house.

Police say that Gerits' phone was located on the evening of April 14 abandoned on a bus in Tempe.

It is believed that Gerits is with 21-year-old Shawn Paul Riherd. Police say that Gerits and Riherd had been communicating prior to the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Gerits or Riherd's whereabouts to contact local police by calling 9-1-1 or the Chandler Police Silent Hotline at 490-782-4440. Police say not to confront Gerits, Riherd, or anyone else who might be with them.

For more information, contact Sergeant Ricky Gonzales at 480-782-4108.

