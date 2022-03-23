Chandler PD: Mesa officers involved in shooting near McQueen Road and Chandler Blvd.

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department says Mesa officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday night in Chandler.

The shooting happened near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard around 8:20 p.m.

Chandler police say no officers were injured in the shooting. It's unclear if any suspects were shot in the incident, and what condition they are in if so.

Chandler police say there's no ongoing threat in the area connected to this incident.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.