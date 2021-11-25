Chandler PD: Driver dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit

CHANDLER, AZ — Police say a driver has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase that ended in Chandler Thursday.

Mesa police officers had a vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Country Club Drive and US 60, according to Chandler PD.

A helicopter from Mesa police then followed the car into Chandler.

No injuries were reported to the victims of the reported robbery in Mesa.

Chandler police officers found the vehicle and stopped it near Arizona Avenue and Frye Road after a crash.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was reportedly armed with a gun.

While police were trying to communicate with the driver, they committed suicide, police say.

The identity of the driver was not revealed.

There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public at this time.

An investigation is currently underway.