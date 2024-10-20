Watch Now
Chandler officers involved in shooting near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road

No injuries were reported, police say
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Police Department says its officers were involved in a shooting overnight in a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.

Officers were first called to the area around 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

The responding officers were investigating in an alleyway and heard multiple gunshots being fired from the backyard of a home.

An officer then reportedly saw a person pointing a weapon in their direction, and an officer fired at the suspect.

Police say no injuries were reported during the incident.

Three people inside the home were detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

