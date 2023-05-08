Chandler man with terminal cancer asked to move because of his RV

CHANDLER, AZ — A Valley man with terminal cancer is being told he can no longer live at a Chandler mobile home community because of redevelopment plans that are in the works.

Glen Wacker tells ABC15 he was given a notice to vacate the Chandler Meadows community near Ray Road because he lives in an RV.

A spokesperson for Treehouse Communities said in an email Monday that they are transitioning, so that all properties will be manufactured homes, “While these residents have not had leases, we've welcomed them and they've called Chandler Meadows home. The community is transitioning so that all properties will be occupied with manufactured homes. As a result, we've given notice to residents that they have until the end of June to move their RV,” a statement read.

Wacker told ABC15, he is currently in liver and kidney failure, he is also one of eight people told they would have to move by the end of June.

“It’s leaving us in a very bad situation, in a very short amount of time to disrupt your life when you don’t have much of a life left,” said Wacker.

Wacker is known in the film community for his movie stunts and also provided props for films.

For Wacker, moving his RV isn’t as simple as it seems as he has lived in the same location for seven years and has not moved it.

Along with the RV, he tells ABC15 he has a large collection of movie props inside sheds, as well as vehicles parked on the lot he rents.

“I want to keep them, they’re a part of my life,” said Wacker.

A spokesperson for Chandler Meadows added by email, “We recognize that this is a difficult time for them and we are trying to work with them to help ease their transition.”

For Wacker though, he worries about finding a new place to live, “let me stay here in peace until I finally go, let me enjoy what time I have left here,” he added.

To learn more about Wacker's story, a fundraiserhas been created.

