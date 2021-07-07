Chad Daybell to not be prosecuted in Charles Vallow death case, Maricopa County Attorney's Office says

CHANDLER, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute Chad Daybell in connection with the shooting death of Lori Daybell’s former husband, Charles Vallow.

In a document dated June 29, 2021, MCAO says an attorney “made the decision to decline prosecution” due to “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Chandler Police Department released its probable cause statement last week, detailing its reason to recommend charges against Lori Daybell in the June 2019 case.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Lori believed she was an exalted Goddess and she and Chad were directed to lead 144,000 people in preparing for the end of the world.

Part of the statement said the evidence indicated the death of Charles Vallow was planned and also "necessary" in order for Chad and Lori to marry and fulfill their religious prophecy.

However, Chandler police stated there is no obvious communication between Lori and Chad to show he was directly involved with the planning of Charles’ murder.

Last month, a Maricopa County Grand Jury charged Lori with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to the death of Charles, who was reportedly shot and killed by her brother, Alexander Cox.

In May, prosecutors brought a number of new charges against Lori and Chad, including first-degree murder, in the deaths of Lori’s children, “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The children went missing under suspicious circumstances in September 2019, shortly after Daybell and Vallow were newly married and following the deaths of their former spouses. The children's bodies were found buried in June 2020 at an Idaho property owned by Chad, officials said.