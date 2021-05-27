Body cam video shows moments after plane crashes on Loop 202 and McClintock Drive

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department has released body camera video showing the moments right after a plane crashed on the eastbound off-ramp at Loop 202 and McClintock Drive earlier this month.

Witnesses can be seen trying to help before first responders arrive and the female pilot is rescued out of the plane.

“Is there anybody in there? Guys, go ahead and back up. Go ahead and back up,” says a Chandler police officer.

“She's trying to get the seat belt,” says a witness.

“Are you the only person that was in the plane?” asks the officer.

“Yeah,” the pilot responds.

“Okay, you were the pilot?” the officer asks.

“Yes,” the pilot responds again.

“Are you okay?” asks the officer.

“Umm, I have a lot of adrenaline,” says the pilot.

Video shows the pilot miraculously up and walking a few minutes later. This came as a surprise to all involved. "When they said plane crash, I was like: ‘no freaking way,’” says the officer.

Drone pictures, that were also released, show the normally busy freeway shut down as part of the investigation.

“If you guys could just keep your truck right here for a second until I get another guy. Thanks very much,” the officer says.

The tail of the plane could be seen sticking up on the side of the fencing. The officer telling everyone to stay a good distance away as a precaution.

"Let’s get you out of the danger, okay? Come on up here, okay? Come on over here. I got you,” the officer says.

Investigators say the plane clipped power lines, causing the crash.

The pilot was taken by ambulance to the hospital after feeling dizzy. Witnesses stayed on scene to make sure the woman was alright and were relieved it didn’t end worse.

"That could have hit us and killed us,” says a witness. “Oh, absolutely,” says the officer.