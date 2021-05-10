Watch
PD: 1 hospitalized after plane crashes on McClintock Drive and Loop 202 overpass

ABC15
Posted at 8:51 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 00:35:00-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Investigators are working to determine what caused a small plane to crash on a busy Valley freeway Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at McClintock Drive and the Loop 202 freeway overpass around 8:15 p.m.

Chandler police say there was one person on board who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ADOT video shows multiple law enforcement and fire vehicles on scene. Commuters are advised to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

Small plane crashes Loop 202 and McClintock

Police say the FAA will be handling the investigation.

