PD: 1 hospitalized after plane crashes on McClintock Drive and Loop 202 overpass

CHANDLER, AZ — Investigators are working to determine what caused a small plane to crash on a busy Valley freeway Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at McClintock Drive and the Loop 202 freeway overpass around 8:15 p.m.

Airplane just crashed next to my house in Chandler. At least one person stuck inside. Didn't have any equipment to help. No one had anything to cut her seat belt. Took this seconds after police arrived, then I left. Hope they end up okay. pic.twitter.com/SoHUvEyNT7 — Justin Valenzuela (@new001jv) May 10, 2021

Chandler police say there was one person on board who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ADOT video shows multiple law enforcement and fire vehicles on scene. Commuters are advised to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

Police say the FAA will be handling the investigation.