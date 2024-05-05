Watch Now
2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from Chandler pool

This is the second water-related incident involving children Saturday
Posted at 7:08 PM, May 04, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — A 2-year-old was taken to a hospital after being pulled from an apartment complex pool near Loop 101 and Ray Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the child was rushed to the hospital, though a condition is currently unknown.

No further information is available at this time.

This is the second water-related incident in the Valley Saturday and the eighth this week. Two boys were taken to a hospital as a precaution Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

