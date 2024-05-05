Two children taken to hospital after being pulled out of Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — Two children were taken to a hospital after being pulled out of a pool at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix fire officials say the two children were already out of the pool by the time crews arrived.

Both were awake, talking and in no obvious signs of distress. Officials say neither child received CPR.

The children, one a 6-year-old boy and the other an 8-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

This incident marks the fourth and fifth child hospitalized after being pulled out of a swimming pool this week. Three other children died this week after being pulled from swimming pools.