16-year-old helps during dramatic water rescue in Chandler

CHANDLER — A dramatic water rescue played out in the East Valley on Wednesday. First responders pulled a man out of the water after his car ended up in a neighborhood lake near Dobson and Queen Creek.

16-year-old Ethan Cakmak showed ABC15 where he ran into action after finding out a man drove into the lake by his apartment complex.

"At that point, I was like, 'He needs help; he needs help,'" said Cakmak.

Cakmak attempted to make a rescue while his father called 911.

"Sprung into the water, tried to swim out to the car," said Cakmak.

Once there, he said he could see the man passed out but breathing.

"At least I knew he was alive and he would not wake up. I kept banging on the windows, tried breaking the one on the top," said Cakmak.

Moments later, members of Chandler fire and police also jumped in and ultimately saved the man. Many people who live at Almeria at Ocotillo apartments watched this unfold, including maintenance personnel.

The man was taken to the hospital but was alert. It's still unclear what caused the driver to end up in the water. Witnesses told police they saw the car going the wrong way on Dobson Road before the crash.

Neighbors and first responders said they admire Cakmak's heroic efforts.

"People need help sometimes and you should be, as a community, there for each other... and it's really important to me. It's one of my values," said Cakmak.

