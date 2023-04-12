Sparks fly at Apache Junction School Board meeting

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Just one day after the Governing Board for the Apache Junction Unified School District decided to cut ties with its superintendent, tempers flared during a board meeting.

Dozens of parents and teachers spoke out Tuesday.

Many coming to the board meeting, as the district prepares to hire its fourth superintendent in six years.

All of this happening, as ABC15 has confirmed two Governing Board members for the district received illegal campaign donations.

On Monday, the board voted to enter into a mutual severance agreement with now, former superintendent Heather Wallace.

"It's really not mutual," said third-grade teacher Shannon Corbin.

A statement posted by the Board President Dena Kimble said there was a difference in vision. But some including, board member Bobby Bauders, said there's more to the story.

"There has been a concerted effort by the Board President and a majority of the board to bully and harass the Supt.," said Bauders.

ABC15 requested the severance agreement and found out it's costing the district $96,000 to part ways with Wallace.

“This district is really desperate for cash right now,” said Bauders. “We can't be affording to pay two superintendents every two years.”

Dozens signed up to speak during public comment Tuesday.

“This board isn't looking for a quality leader they are looking for a yes man,” said a community member.

Two people stood up, agreeing with the board's decision.

“Using the salary negotiation to pit the faculty against the governing board is reprehensible in my opinion,” said taxpayer Brenda Gifford.

Many in attendance spoke out in support of Wallace.

One principal even resigned publicly.

ABC15 tried to get Kimble’s side after the public comment was finished, asking multiple questions but each time she said “No comment”.

Monday three members voted for the severance agreement, Kimble, Gilbert Cancio, and Gail Ross. Community members told ABC15 a recall effort for those members is underway.

