Pinal County GOP gives illegal campaign donations to Apache Junction School board members

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — In the midst of a superintendent shake-up in the Apache Junction Unified School District, ABC15 has confirmed two Governing Board members for the district received illegal campaign donations.

Campaign finance reports show Board President Dena Kimble and Board Member Gail Ross each received $500 from the Pinal County Republican Committee.

While it is not against the rules for school board candidates to accept this form of donation, it is not allowed for political parties to donate to non-partisan candidates.

While politics certainly play a role in school boards, as candidates, those running for school boards in Arizona are not affiliated on the ballot with any political party.

As such, multiple election attorneys told ABC15, the donations made to Kimble and Ross by the Pinal County GOP are not allowed under Arizona's laws.

ABC15 reached out to the Pinal County Republican Committee on Monday and gave them until Tuesday evening to respond. As of this writing, they have not.

It is unclear what - if any - punishment they could face.