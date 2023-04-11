Apache Junction USD votes to end ties with superintendent, the district’s third in 6 years

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Apache Junction Unified School District board voted 3 to 2 in a “mutual severance agreement” with its superintendent, Heather Wallace.

However, some community members supporting the superintendent say it is anything but mutual.

Students from Apache Junction went outside the district office Monday morning, chanting they wanted to keep their superintendent.

Inside the building, the board went into an executive session to discuss what they call a “mutual severance agreement” with Wallace.

It is currently unclear why this is all happening, but a board member alluded to mistakes being made.

“She spent 25 years as a teacher, principal and worked her way up for her to lose her job, for minute things, I won’t be voting for this either,” said Cami Garcia, a board member.

ABC15 asked board member Bobby Bauders about what these mistakes are about, however, he could not comment since it was in executive session.

Both Garcia and Bauders both voted no on the motion of the mutual severance agreement. Board President Dena Kimble, Gilbert Cancio and Gail Ross voted yes. None of the majority of board members offered any discussion on their decision.

ABC15 went up to both Kimble and Ross and asked if they would comment, which they declined. We also reached out to Ross via email but did not hear back.

Bauders claims that the superintendent was bullied and pushed out of her position.

“Heather was pushed, bullied and gaslit until she couldn’t take it anymore. They’re going to say it was a mutual decision, but it was not. Heather was pushed to this decision,” Bauders said in the board meeting.

Some other community members in attendance also feel the same way as Bauders.

“I don’t believe it was mutual. That is my own personal opinion,” said Chelsea Connolly, a former board member and parent in the district.

“I do not believe it was either. She just didn’t want to get fired, so she agreed to it so she can get a job somewhere else,” added Jill Bright, a parent in the district.

However, there were others in the meeting who did agree with the majority of the board.

“We’ve got all kinds of drama happening here today, and everything has been in executive session to this point,” said Brenda Gifford, who is in support of the majority of the board. “We really need to give the board an opportunity to do what we elected them to do. I campaigned for some of these people. I did that because I trust them.”

Giffords felt the superintendent created a division between the community and the board as well, however, people who supported Wallace object to that.

They also told ABC15 they’re concerned for the students, who now have no leadership and are afraid staff would not want to come to the district for how often its changed leadership.

“My concern is for the community. The kids, first and foremost, but the community as a whole. This staff, as a district, when you are… constantly changing up leadership every two years,” said Jodi Ehrlich, a former board member.

Superintendent Wallace was not present at the board meeting Monday morning. ABC15 did reach out for comment but has not received a response.

The district will have a regular board meeting Tuesday. There is anticipation the community will come out to express their opinions.

