Public land closure near Apache Junction causing concern for some residents

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Bureau of Land Management is closing more than a thousand acres of public land near Apache Junction for two years to build a new recreation area.

Neighbors have complained the land is a hot spot for prolonged camping and illegal dumping, but now, many are concerned about where those campers will go.

Colleen Campos lives just down the road from one of the entrances to Tonto National Forest. She says they love it there for all the hiking and mountain biking.

But Campos says squatters have made the outdoors a nightmare.

“They would leave copious amounts of trash, they’d also leave human waste, they would destroy the natural desert,” said Campos, who lives on the outskirts of Apache Junction.

She says trailers have been staying on the federal forest land for months on end, even when signs say 'No Camping' for the first mile and 300 feet on either side of the road or trail.

“I found a bag of needles a couple of months ago at the entrance, a very big bag of needles,” said Campos.

Now, there are new concerns over the closure of the more than one thousand acres of public land along State Route 88 near Hackamore and Nodak roads on Monday.

BLM says it will pave the way for the new Goldfield Recreation Area. In the process, however, it will displace a number of the unhoused.

"Everything's got to be out. We've got to get out. We don't know where we're going. Wal-Mart parking lot. I don't know,” said Sharee Chavez, who is experiencing homelessness.

BLM says they are working with community partners to help these folks find a place to go, telling ABC15 in a statement that they have “provided handouts and signage on camping rules and area services.”

But Campos is worried more unsavory illegal campers will move into Tonto and closer to her home. She says her son has been shot at and she has almost been run off the road.

“Honestly, I fear for my life every time I come out here, but for the good of the neighborhood and the community, I want people to be able to enjoy this land as it was intended for its use, the recreational use,” said Campos.

BLM says closures will be enforced and could last up to two years.

