Man and child killed in early morning crash in Apache Junction

The cause of the crash is still under investigation
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A man and a child are dead after a crash early Saturday morning near South Goldfield Road and East Old West Highway.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when a car left the road and crashed into a utility pole, according to Apache Junction police.

A man and a child were inside the vehicle.

The man died at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but later died, officials confirmed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Northbound Goldfield Road remains closed north of US-60 and is expected to stay shut down for the rest of the day. Drivers should use Mountain View Road or Tomahawk Road to get around the area.

