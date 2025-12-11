Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dynamite located during mental health crisis call in Apache Junction on Wednesday

AJPD Explosive Photos
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A mental health call led to officers discovering dynamite inside a vehicle in Apache Junction.

On Wednesday afternoon, Apache Junction police officers were called to Axiom Care, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, located near Ironwood Drive and Apache Trail, for a person in crisis.

When officers arrived, they located the person, spoke with him and were able to de-escalate the situation.

During their conversation, the individual told officers that he had dynamite in their vehicle.

Due to this information, Apache Junction PD requested help from the Mesa Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to assess and handle the material.

AJPD Explosive Photos

Authorities located explosive materials and safely seized them.

No injuries were reported, and officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Through their interaction with the person, officers were able to connect the person with appropriate mental health services and took him to a crisis healthcare facility.

No other details have been provided.

