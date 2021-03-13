VIDEO: Phoenix police release video of officer helping injured man during Desert Sky Mall shooting

Phoenix police released bodycam footage of an officer helping to get an injured man to safety during the Desert Sky Mall shooting that happened on Valentine's Day.

On February 14, officers responded to the mall around 12:40 p.m. for a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

In a Facebook post Saturday, police said officers responded to reports an "active shooter" situation inside the mall.

The video shows an officer run toward the shooting where they find a victim. Police said the officer picks up the injured man, throws him over his shoulder and carries him outside the mall to get medical attention.

He is then met by other officers outside of the mall at the end of the video.

In the video, the young man asks the officer if "he is going to die?" The officer responds by saying no and reassures him while they wait for help.

Police said the injured man was later taken to the hospital and is recovering.

A teen boy, identified as 17-year-old Alejandro Martinez, died in the shooting.

The suspect in the deadly shooting, 20-year-old Alexi Acosta, is being held on aggravated assault charges for the incident.