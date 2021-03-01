Menu

Deadly Desert Sky Mall shooting suspect held on aggravated assault charge

Court documents show shooting occurred after discussion over alleged counterfeit shoes.
Alexi Acosta
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 01, 2021
The suspect in a deadly shooting at Desert Sky Mall last month is being held on aggravated assault charges, not first-degree murder, according to a judge's ruling.

During 20-year-old Alexi Acosta's initial court appearance, it was determined that there was probable cause to hold Acosta on a $1,000,000 bond for aggravated assault. However, the judge ruled against holding the suspect on first-degree murder charges.

Acosta is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Alejandro Martinez on Feb. 14.

Police say the incident started with an argument between the two men and a kiosk store employee over merchandise. Authorities say one of the two customers displayed a handgun before the kiosk worker used his own weapon and shot the two people.

