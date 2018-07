PHOENIX - Two people were found shot outside of a Phoenix gas station overnight.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, two adults with gunshot wounds were taken from the scene near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Thursday morning.

One of the victims is in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

Phoenix police say an argument ensued between two parties at a restaurant near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Shots were fired between the groups before one group took off in a vehicle.

They stopped at a gas station where fire officials took them to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say all those who are involved are accounted for and no suspects are being sought.

No further information has been released about this incident.

Officials are also investigating a separate and unrelated shooting at a gas station near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road that took the life of a teenager.