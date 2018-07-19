PD: Man shot, killed at gas station near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road

PHOENIX - Police say one person is dead after a shooting at a gas station near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez, was already at the Circle K store on foot when two vehicles pulled up. The victim reportedly walked up to the cars and an argument occurred between him and multiple others who exited the vehicles.

Shots were fired during the confrontation and Gonzalez was fatally wounded, authorities said.

A person in one of the vehicles took off on foot while the rest drove away from the scene.

Police say no one has been taken into custody and they're working to review surveillance video to see if they can get more information. The vehicles involved are said to be black and red cars.

Authorities say they're looking for multiple Hispanic males ranging in age from teens to mid-20s.

Officials are also investigating a separate and unrelated gas station shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Two people were shot, leaving one victim in critical condition.

*ABC15 News previously reported that the victim was in his teens after talking to officials on scene; that information has since been updated.