Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in West Phoenix

PHOENIX (KNXV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 48-year-old man dead Sunday evening, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

Police said officers were called to a home near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 8:15 p.m. due to a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find Rogelio Aparicio Aguilera with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the victim was shot during a dispute with the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Efren Espinosa Pineda.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle after the shooting, but police located him and took him into custody without incident.

Pineda was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder, according to police.