Phoenix PD: Student arrested for having gun on West Phoenix High School campus

PHOENIX — A student has been arrested for reportedly having a gun on campus at West Phoenix High School.

Phoenix police officials say just before noon Tuesday, officers were contacted about a student who was taken to the administration office for "having an item that is against school policy."

While in the office, the student was found to have a gun. The student was arrested by police and is expected to be booked on weapons charges, police say.

There were no injuries and details of why the student had the gun on campus have not been released.

An investigation remains underway.

West Phoenix High School released the following statement Tuesday on this incident:

"During a minor disciplinary incident today, school administration found an unloaded gun in a student’s backpack. In accordance with our safety plan, police were called and took possession of the backpack and weapon. We fully cooperated with law enforcement as they conducted their investigation and are taking further appropriate action in regard to the student. The safety and well being of our students is always our highest priority. We are thankful our safety procedures worked as they were designed to and that our students remained safe throughout this situation. We are also grateful to the Phoenix Police Department for their rapid response and diligence in keeping our campus safe. We will continue to cooperate with their investigation."