Phoenix completes construction of new shelter, resource center for people experiencing homelessness

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is opening a new shelter and resource center for people experiencing homelessness.

The Phoenix Navigation Center, located near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street, is being touted as the first of its kind in West Phoenix.

City officials say there are 200 dorm-style beds and 80 private units created from converted shipping containers.

In addition to nearly 300 beds, the Phoenix Navigation Center will offer meals, storage, housing navigation, and employment opportunities through St. Vincent de Paul's Neighborhood Brigade program.

Last year, prior to the completion of the facility, the city put up a temporary shelter space with 100 beds in an attempt to care for people during the dangerously hot summer months.

A key is this facility isn’t open to just anyone.

“There are no walk-up services at this location,” Phoenix’s Director of the Office of Homeless Solutions, Rachel Milne, previously told ABC15. “Everyone there has been referred by an outreach team. We do have a priority at this shelter for folks that are experiencing homelessness a mile and a half around the site itself.”