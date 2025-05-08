Man seriously hurt in overnight house fire near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is said to be in extremely critical condition after a house fire in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were first called to the scene near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. for reports of a house fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say three people were able to get out of the home on their own, including one person who suffered minor burn injuries.

Firefighters went inside and found the fourth occupant of the home, a man, who was carried outside and then transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.