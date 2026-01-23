Man sentenced for causing deadly crash that killed a Valley father, paralyzed another

PHOENIX — A Valley man accused of speeding and causing a deadly crash was sentenced today in court. Richard McKinney received 10.5 years for manslaughter and 7.5 years for aggravated assault.

Adam Bates was killed in the 2024 crash near 43rd Ave. and Northern. The 37-year-old, his teen daughter, and his parents were all heading to look at Christmas lights when they were rear-ended by McKinney's SUV.

Adam Bates's Family Adam Bates, 37, was killed when a suspected drunk driver rear-ended his car in 2024.

The crash left Adam's father, Fred, paralyzed and his mother, Shelley, with a brain injury.

"It's really hard when you know this person did what he did," said Fred. "They chose to drive as fast as they did on a surface street. 90 something miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour zone, with no explanation as to why."

Phoenix police told ABC15 that lab results showed alcohol and THC from Cannabis were found in McKinney's blood, but didn't provide the exact amounts.

In November 2025, McKinney took a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter and endangerment.

