PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead at a home in West Phoenix Monday morning.

Officers first responded to the home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 8 a.m. for an "unknown trouble" call.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the home. They have not yet been identified.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances of their deaths.

No further information was immediately available.