Lengthy recovery ahead for Valley woman shot while sleeping

You'd like to think laying in bed would be among the least likely places to get shot.

On Memorial Day around 3 a.m., Amanda Holmes was sleeping in her apartment with her 10-year-old son next to her when she said she heard a loud pop.

"I instantly grabbed my leg because my whole body turned numb," said Holmes over the phone.

As of Sunday afternoon, Holmes was still in the hospital with hopes of getting released before starting a rehab stint that's anticipated to be lengthy.

The night she was shot while sleeping, she said her first thought was that her leg had fallen asleep until her son turned on the light.

"He told me, 'Mom you're bleeding everywhere.' And that's when he got scared," Holmes said.

Before she left in an ambulance, police who responded to her West Phoenix apartment near 69th and Clarendon avenues told her she had likely been shot by a rifle.

Investigators later discovered multiple bullet casings at a nearby apartment complex.

Once at the hospital, she learned the bullet hit her backside. It damaged her spleen, colon, pelvis and broke her femur.

She realized if the bullet had been inches in another direction, it could have been deadly or even hit her son laying with her.

"At first, he was pretty traumatized. His dad told me he kept crying and talking about it," said Holmes.

It's been a week since Holmes was able to eat solid food.

Her rehab is expected to last an estimated six months to a year.

"Whoever did this... I am so mad," said Teresa Mock, Holmes' aunt.

Mock spoke to us on a weekend following several deadly shootings across the Valley. She had a message for the gunman who fired their gun in a way to shoot into Holmes' apartment.

"They did this to her, she's the one who is going to have to live with this. However long her rehab is, it's going to be with her mentally, she's going to feel it physically her whole life. She's never going to be the same," said Mock.

As for who pulled the trigger and the circumstance leaving up to the gunfire, that remains unclear. Police are still investigating.

Amanda's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses.